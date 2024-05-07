WWE RAW Results – May 6, 2024

The road to WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 begins tonight!

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, for the post-Backlash: France installment of the weekly three-hour red brand program.

On tap for tonight’s show in King of the Ring bouts are GUNTHER vs. Sheamus, Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov, Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor vs. TBA, and in Queen of the Ring matches are IYO SKY vs. Natalya, Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka, Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega and Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, May 6, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (5/6/2024)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque gets us started as always, and then we shoot into an elaborate highlight video package looking back at key moments from the WWE Backlash: France premium live event from this past Saturday afternoon.

The Judgment Day Kicks Off This Week’s Show

We shoot inside the XL Center in Hartford, CT. and Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to the show. We hear the familiar sounds of The Judgment Day’s theme music. Out comes the entire group, led by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. Priest starts off by acknowledging the chants for “Main Event” Jey Uso and talks about his popularity. He says that didn’t help him in France, because Priest is still the champ, “so all rise …”

He then brings up what happened after the match with JD McDonagh and Finn Balor. He apologizes and then tells Finn he’s his brother. They hug it out. Dom-Dom joins in on the hug as the fans loudly boo. Priest says that’s enough of that and now it’s back to business. He says he’s still the champ, they’re still the most dominant force in this business, and Finn Balor is your next King of the Ring. Balor then hops on the mic.

Balor says guess who gets a first-round pass in the King of the Ring tourney due to Drew McIntyre being pulled from their opening round bout tonight. As he continues to gloat, we hear Raw General Manager Adam Pearce saying “Hold on, hold on, hold on,” off-camera. He emerges from the entrance area and says McIntyre is out of tonight’s opener, but Balor isn’t. He tells The Judgment Day to clear out of the ring because Balor’s KOTR match is next and it’s against “Main Event” Jey Uso.

King Of The Ring (Opening Round)

Finn Balor vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso

With that said, the theme for “Main Event” Jey Uso hits and out comes the wildly popular WWE Superstar, with McAfee as always, marking out on top of the commentary desk. McAfee leads the sea of fans in the background, who copy France and use their cell phone flash lights for the big Uso wave for the entertaining ring entrance of “Main Event” Jey. As Uso settles in the ring and soaks up the love from the Hartford crowd, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, the bell sounds and we officially start the 23rd King of the Ring tournament, with Uso vs. Balor in first round action. Michael Cole notes on commentary that the first KOTR was held in 1985 and was won by Don “The Rock” Muraco. Meanwhile, in the ring, Balor grabs a side head lock on Uso, who backs him into the ropes. Balor comes off the ropes and knocks Uso down with a shoulder tackle. He goes for the cover, but Uso kicks out.

Balor takes Uso to the corner and stomps him down into the turnbuckles. Finn misses a right hand, Jey with rights of his own in the corner. Jey hops over Finn, lands on his feet, uppercut from Jey. Jey backs Finn against the ropes and works him over. They exchange some more strikes and then Jey sends Finn out to the floor. He connects with a follow-up suicide dive to the floor. Balor sends Jey into the post then shoots him over the announce table as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Uso doing the ten punch on Balor in the corner spot, as the fans chant “YEET!” with each shot that lands. Balor hits a big chop and a snap mare take down into a basement drop kick for a two count. Balor connects with a snapmare and a basement dropkick for a two-count. Balor elbows Uso in the head and applies another rear chin lock. Uso fights out of it, and they begin exchanging right hands. Uso comes out on top with a big right hand that takes the Prince down. Uso charges him in the corner, but Balor drops him on the apron.

Uso kicks him back and comes off the top rope with a diving cross-body block for a near fall. Balor is having trouble getting to his feet and falls to the corner in a seated position. Uso sees his opening and gets the crowd going. Uso charges for a running hip attack, but Balor intercepts him with a big clothesline. Balor stomps away at Uso and taunts the crowd. Uso lifts Balor for a Samoan Drop, but Balor rakes the eyes and takes him down for a two-count. Uso gets up and kicks and uppercuts Balor before hitting a superkick. Uso heads to the top rope but lands on his feet when Balor moves.

Balor connects with a Woo Dropkick and quickly gets to the top rope. Uso avoids the Coup de Grace and connects with the Spear for a close two count. Uso pulls himself up and looks out at the crowd to see Drew McIntyre coming through the crowd to ringside. Balor rolls Uso up for a two-count. Balor connects with a Sling Blade. A “CM Punk” chant fires up. Balor charges for another Woo Dropkick, but Uso cuts him off with a Spear for the win to advance to the next round of the 2024 KOTR tourney.

Winner and ADVANCING in 2024 WWE King Of The Ring Tournament: “Main Event” Jey Uso

CM Punk Addresses Drew McIntyre

After the match, we see Becky Lynch walking backstage and we learn that she will talk to Michael Cole later tonight. We then head to a commercial break. When we return, we see Drew McIntyre walking-and-talking with Raw G.M. Adam Pearce. He’s upset and storms off to find CM Punk.

As soon as he leaves, we see CM Punk pull up in a car. He pops out and walks-and-talks with Pearce. He asks if he can hit his music because he’s got something to say. Pearce obliges. Punk makes his way all the way out to the ring in a single camera shot.

The crowd very loudly chants “CM Punk! CM Punk!” as he emerges and proclaims it “Clobbering Time!” as always. He settles in the ring and hops on the mic. He talks about being trapped in WWE Headquarters. He then brings up 5 minutes and 46 seconds being how long it took him to make his point.

He says what if this week he stays here overtime and waits long enough for Drew to come back. He says he’s probably at a red light scrolling through Twitter. He asks everyone to take their phones out and take pictures and tweet at Drew now and tell him Punk is right here and if he’s not a coward, he will turn around.

If he does, in this ring he can catch the beating that he deserves. Punk goes on to tell a story about getting injured in the Royal Rumble back in January after a DDT from Drew McIntyre. He says he was heartbroken. He thought Drew ruined his WrestleMania dreams.

He says he had a good cry about it, had a good surgery and realized Drew didn’t ruin anything. At best he postponed or delayed them. McIntyre says he picked a fight with the pettiest man on the roster. He brings up vowing to make McIntyre’s life miserable and quotes all the things Drew is blaming Punk for.

Punk says Drew wants to be like him and says Drew is a choke artist. He is the unforgiving consequences to Drew’s actions. He says he prayed for this and he broke his elbow. He says if he shows up, or the next time he sees him, he’s gonna break his face and then he’s gonna break his heart.

He claims Drew fears him and his music hits to end the segment. “If you make me go to Glasgow, Scotland, I’m gonna pop out and break your face!” Punk says off-mic into the camera as his theme continues playing. Punk sits on the top turnbuckle in the corner of the ring and then we fade backstage.

Queen Of The Ring (Opening Round)

IYO SKY vs. Natalya

Backstage, we see Cathy Kelley standing by with Ricochet. She brings up his match against Ilja Dragunov, in their first in-ring meeting, in an important bout like the King of the Ring Tournament opening round bout. Up walks Braun Strowman who hugs his former tag-team partner.

Strowman says he’ll remind everyone why they call him “King Ricochet.” Once this wraps up, we return back inside the XL Center where we hear the familiar sounds of the theme music of IYO SKY. Out comes the former WWE Women’s Champion representing Damage CTRL. She settles in the ring as we head to another break.

When we return, we hear the iconic sounds of Natalya’s entrance tune and out comes the women’s wrestling legend for first round action in the first match of the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Cole and McAfee bring up Nattie dedicating this match to the late Owen Hart.

After some early back-and-forth action, we see SKY settle into the early offensive lead as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Nattie fighting back, including hitting a big super-plex off the middle rope, however SKY ends up taking back over again immediately afterwards.

Nattie hits a sit out power bomb out of nowhere to slow SKY down. She goes to hook SKY’s legs, but Dakota Kai hops on the apron and gets involved, which leads to SKY hitting the running double knees to a slumped over Nattie in the corner. She follows up with a top-rope moonsault for the win to advance to the next round of the tourney.

Winner and ADVANCING in 2024 WWE Queen Of The Ring Tournament: IYO SKY

King Of The Ring (Opening Round)

Ilja Dragunov vs. Ricochet

After the match, Damage CTRL remains in the ring. Dakota Kai gets on the mic and reveals she will be replacing Asuka to take on Lyra Valkyria in the scheduled Queen of the Ring Tournament first-round match later. She also tells Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair not to get too comfortable with their newly won WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

She claims The Kabuki Warriors are coming back for them. After that, the camera shot settles on Cole and McAfee at the commentary desk at ringside. The two introduce a video package that introduces former WWE NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov to the Raw audience, as his first night as a drafted star to Raw is tonight … and it’s next.

The video package wraps up and we shoot back inside the XL Center where we hear the familiar sounds of the WWE NXT theme song for Ilja Dragunov. Out comes “The Mad Dragon” to a monster pop from the Hartford crowd. He settles in the ring for opening round action in the 2024 WWE King of the Ring Tournament.

His music dies down and the theme for Ricochet plays. Out comes “The Highlight” Ricochet. The WWE Speed Champion heads to the ring with his newly won WWE Speed Championship around his waist. He settles in the ring to a big pop as well as Cole and McAfee hype up how good this match should be with these two in it. The bell sounds and off we go.

Ricochet blasts Dragunov with a big chop. Dragunov answers back with one of his own. We see some move-attempts and reversals, and then the WWE Speed Champion drills the former WWE NXT World Champion with a big kick in the mouth. On that note, Cole talks us into a mid-match commercial break as this tourney tilt continues.

When we return, we see some more back-and-forth action, which sees Dragunov start to connect with a series of German suplexes. Ricochet goes for a top-rope moonsault onto Dragunov on the floor, but Dragunov takes a step back and upon Ricochet’s landing, Dragunov dumps the WWE Speed Champion on his face with a German suplex that flips Ricochet all the way over.

After that, we see Ricochet come to life, hitting a huge top-rope hurricanrana on Dragunov, who was also on the tip-top rope as well. The crowd went bonkers for that. Dragunov rolled directly out to the floor, where Ricochet hit a dive through the ropes. And another. He hits a third, but goes over the top of the top-rope this time with a flipping splash onto “The Mad Dragon.”

A censored “Holy sh*t!” chant breaks out from the Hartford crowd as Cole and McAfee talk us into a second mid-match commercial break as the intense action in this high stakes tournament bout continues. When we return, we see Ricochet send Dragunov into the corner. He goes for a German suplex of his own, but Dragunov elbows his way out of it. He hits a big move for a close two-count.

Dragunov heads to the top-rope while Ricochet is laid out. He leaps off and hits a back-splash senton with a huge impact for another super close pin attempt. Dragunov hits Eddie Kingston-style rapid-fire chops over-and-over again to Ricochet, who slumps down in the corner of the ring. Dragunov loses focus for a moment, and then Ricochet super kicks him.

Ricochet hits a lionsault for a two-count of his own. Dragunov hits a big shot that drops Ricochet. He hits a power bomb and then falls onto Ricochet with a huge H-Bomb. He looks for Torpedo Moscow but Ricochet counters with a code-breaker for a super close surprise pin fall attempt out of nowhere. Ricochet heads to the top rope, but Dragunov cuts him off.

Dragunov hits a tip-top-rope super-plex and then backs into a corner, where this time he connects with a flying H-Bomb for the pin fall victory. With the win, Ilja Dragunov advances to the next round of the King of the Ring tournament with a thrilling victory in his first official match since being drafted to Raw. Instant classic. Dragunov now meets Jey Uso in the next round. He and Ricochet shake hands.

Winner and ADVANCING in 2024 WWE King Of The Ring Tournament: Ilja Dragunov