AEW Title Eliminator 8-Man Tournament Kicks Off Next Week On Dynamite

You have to go through hell to earn a shot at a title held by MJF in AEW or ROH.

“The Devil” is the focus of a battle royal and tournament that were announced this week, as AEW Rampage this Friday will feature a battle royal to determine the challengers to the “Better Than You Bay-Bay” duo of MJF and Adam Cole for the ROH Tag-Team title match at Sunday’s AEW ALL OUT 2023 premium live event.

Additionally, MJF revealed during his segment from backstage at ALL IN 2023 that aired on Dynamite on Wednesday night that a tournament will soon kick off to determine who will challenge him for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It will be an eight-man tournament, which kicks off on next week’s AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis, IN., with the winner emerging to challenge MJF for the title at the annual Grand Slam special in Queens, N.Y.