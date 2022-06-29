AEW Trios Match Added To Tonight’s Dynamite: Blood & Guts Special Event

An AEW Trios match has been added to tonight’s Dynamite: Blood & Guts special from Detroit, MI.
Just before tonight’s show gets started, AEW and Tony Khan have onfirmed a new six-man tag-team match for the show.
Official for the show this evening in addition to the previously announced lineup is Max Caster & The Gunn Club vs. Danhausen and two partners of his choosing.
Check out the announcements regarding the match, as well as a tweet from Danhausen about the bout, via the posts embedded below.
Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts results coverage from Detroit, MI.
The #GunnClub is tired of being embarrassed by @DanhausenAD, so @theaustingunn & @coltengunn have issued a challenge for Danhausen and any two partners to face them and @PlatinumMax LIVE on the #BLOODandGUTS edition of #AEWDynamite
TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT
on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/y4adzkxxge
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2022
Tonight on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Per the request made tonight by
The Gunn Club + The Acclaimed: @PlatinumMax/@theaustingunn/@coltengunn
vs@DanhausenAD/?/?#BloodAndGuts
Live on @TBSNetwork
TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT
Thank you everyone watching Dynamite tonight! https://t.co/RPq8DUCFTL pic.twitter.com/9OK6eVq3Yw
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 29, 2022
Hello Ass Boy. https://t.co/Op9D28QF6f pic.twitter.com/QYxYRrp7IR
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) June 29, 2022