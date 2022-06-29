AEW Trios Match Added To Tonight’s Dynamite: Blood & Guts Special Event

An AEW Trios match has been added to tonight’s Dynamite: Blood & Guts special from Detroit, MI.

Just before tonight’s show gets started, AEW and Tony Khan have onfirmed a new six-man tag-team match for the show.

Official for the show this evening in addition to the previously announced lineup is Max Caster & The Gunn Club vs. Danhausen and two partners of his choosing.

Check out the announcements regarding the match, as well as a tweet from Danhausen about the bout, via the posts embedded below.

