AEW Wrestler Moved To The Broadcast Team

Numerous talented wrestlers are under contract with All Elite Wrestling; some of them are used on Rampage, Dynamite, Collision, and ROH. Not every person can be used in the exact way that they desire.

Because of his size, Satnam Singh stands out from the other members of the AEW roster and has drawn attention to the promotion. He joined the promotion in September 2021 and has previously appeared on television alongside Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Karen Jarrett.

In his last match on AEW television, he defeated Rosario Grillo on the June 14th episode of Rampage. His last known appearance was on June 15th at Triplemanía XXXII: Tijuana, where he was part of an eight-man tag team with Parker Boudreaux, Sam Adonis, and Q.T. Marshall.

His profile can now be found in the broadcast team section of the AEW website. He is no longer on the men’s roster and has a new suit image. What he will be doing on the broadcast team is uncertain.