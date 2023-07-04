AEW Wrestler Responds To Fan Who Criticized A Spot In His Recent Match

Wrestling is a difficult sport to master, and it is highly subjective, with some fans preferring a particular style or action in matches while others do not.

When responding to a tweet from a fan, Dustin Rhodes, who has been in the wrestling business for years, dealt with this. Dynamite’s July 1st episode featured Powerhouse Hobbs defeating Rhodes in the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament quarterfinals thanks to interference from QT Marshall. During the match, he kicked out of a spinebuster, one of Hobbs’ signature moves, at the count of one, which is unusual.

Rhodes responded to a fan who was upset about recent AEW kickouts, including Rhodes’ match, because they thought it caused “diminishing returns” compared to what Kenny Omega did when he kicked out of Will Ospreay’s finisher at Forbidden Door at one.

Rhodes replied, “I suggest you sit down again and watch my match over. We do things at the right time for the pop. It’s electric when it happens. I kicked out cause I am a tough son of a bitch. Specifically “Your” opinion doesn’t matter.”

Hobbs will face Ricky Starks in the Owen Hart Tournament semi-finals. CM Punk will face Samoa Joe in the other semi-final match. Both matches will be held on Saturday’s Collision.

