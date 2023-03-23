AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II Pre-Sale Does Strong Business, Quickly Selling Out

Today’s pre-sale for the Forbidden Door II pay-per-view was a huge success for both AEW and NJPW.

Pre-sale tickets for Forbidden Door are selling out quickly, with the event nearly sold out after the first hour of pre-sale. While the pre-sale was still ongoing, AEW and the venue expanded seating options.

In an update, PWInsider reports that between 11,000 and 12,000 tickets were sold during today’s online pre-sale, resulting in massive business for the promotions. Furthermore, WrestleTix reports that the arena is currently configured for 13,662 seats, with 12,030 of those distributed. As of mid-afternoon, there were 1,632 tickets remaining.

Around mid-afternoon, Dave Meltzer reported that the gate for Forbidden Door II had passed the $1 million Canadian mark.

The pre-sale will end Thursday at 10pm ET. The general public will then be able to purchase a limited number of tickets beginning Friday morning at 10am ET.

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II event will take place on Sunday, June 25 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Forbidden Door II, like its predecessor in 2022, will feature stars from the AEW and NJPW rosters.