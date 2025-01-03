AJ Francis Explains His Decision To Re-Sign With TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling star AJ Francis appeared on The Nick Beasley Show to talk about a number of topics, including why he decided to sign a new contract with the company.

Francis said, “I like it here. The goal was always to re-sign with TNA, we just had to come to terms. I always wanted to come back. I went from one year, nobody thinking I’ll ever wrestle anymore to one year later, main event, world title contender, matches with The Hardys, main event of a PLE. TNA gave me everything that I could ask for. So, why would I not want to come back? Like yeah, I would like to work at NXT still because they have the connection. I don’t know nothing about the deal, I just know that if they want to make it happen, they know where I’m at. It’s that easy. I’m being put in a spot and I’m being utilized and I’m being shown how good that I can be because TNA is giving me that opportunity. It’s tempting to go a lot of places, there’s a lot of places that wrestling, depending on what you’re trying to do — Like, who wouldn’t want to go to WWE right now, they about to be on Netflix. Right now I’m showing at TNA that I am a main eventer. I know if I went back to WWE right now, if I went to RAW or SmackDown right now, I’m not gonna be in the main event.”

