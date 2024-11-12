AJ Francis Talks Potentially Teaming Up With Moose In TNA Wrestling

TNA star AJ Francis spoke with Drop The Heat on a number of topics, including potentially teaming up with The System’s X-Division Champion Moose.

Francis said, “I’d like to tag with Moose. We’re the only two real NFL players that are actually in wrestling. You know, we didn’t just get a rookie mini-camp tryout, we actually played in games. We’re the only two guys, so that would be cool to be real NFL players.”

You can check out Francis’ comments in the video below.

