AJPW Mania Results – September 19, 2022

Location: Tokyo Japan

Venue: Korakuen Hall

Attendance: 919

Tag Team Match

Koji Doi & Kuma Arashi defeated Black Menso-Re & Izanagi via Diving Senton on Black Menso-Re (2:52)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi,Christopher Daniels & Cyrus defeated Rising Hayato,Tajiri & Yoshi Tatsu via Best Moonsault Ever on Tajiri (11:44)

Tiger Mask IV defeated Black Tiger via By Submission via Armbar (7:13)

Tag Team Match

All Asia Tag Team Champion Dan Tamura & Yuji Nagata defeated Ryo Inoue & Takao Omori via Death Valley Bomb on Inoue (6:19)

Minoru Suzuki defeated Yuma Anazi By Submission via Half Crab (5:37)

8 Man Tag Team Match

Hokuto Omori,Jake Lee,Shuji Ishikawa & Yuma Aoyagi defeated Voodoo Murders via Threz Press on Suwama (11:00)

World Tag Team Title Match

Gungnir Of Anarchy (c) defeated Saito Brothers By Submission via Ankle Lock on Rei Saito (12:08) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!) (Recommend)

Triple Crown Heavyweight Title Match

Kento Miyahara (c) defeated Naoya Nomura via Shutdown (20:24) (STILL CHAMPION!!!) (Recommend)