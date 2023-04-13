AJPW World Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match Set For Champion Carnival 2023 Finals

The Champion Carnival 2023 Finals is scheduled to take place on May 7th at the Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo.
In addition to the A Block winner vs. the B Block winner to determine who will win the Champion Carnival tournament, AJPW has announced that the AJPW World Jr. Heavyweight Championship will be on the line as the current champion Naruki Doi will defend the title against Dan Tamura.
【世界ジュニアヘビー級選手権試合の開催決定！】
「#ajpwチャンピオンカーニバル2023」
～レック株式会社 presents～
🗓5月7日(日) 16：00 大田区総合体育館
◆世界ジュニアヘビー級選手権試合 60分1本勝負
【第 64 代王者】
土井成樹
vs
【挑戦者】
田村男児 #ajpw
Dan Tamura earned this title shot after he pinned Doi in a three way tag team match back on April 8th.
Tamura thanked AJPW for the opportunity and indicated in a tweet that he will win the championship on May 7th.
正式に決まったみたいだ。ありがとうオールジャパン
絶対に獲るぞー！後、茨城弁はふざけてやってねぇ#ajpw https://t.co/RlmqM4yigF
Here is the updated card for Champion Carnival 2023 Finals on May 7th:
- Main Event: Block A winner vs. Block B winner
- AJPW World Jr Heavyweight Championship: Naruki Doi (c) vs. Dan Tamura
- Atsuki Aoyagi, Rising Hayato & El Lindaman vs. Kaito Ishida, Kotaro
Suzuki & Yutani