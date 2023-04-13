AJPW World Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match Set For Champion Carnival 2023 Finals

The Champion Carnival 2023 Finals is scheduled to take place on May 7th at the Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo.

In addition to the A Block winner vs. the B Block winner to determine who will win the Champion Carnival tournament, AJPW has announced that the AJPW World Jr. Heavyweight Championship will be on the line as the current champion Naruki Doi will defend the title against Dan Tamura.

Dan Tamura earned this title shot after he pinned Doi in a three way tag team match back on April 8th.

Tamura thanked AJPW for the opportunity and indicated in a tweet that he will win the championship on May 7th.

Here is the updated card for Champion Carnival 2023 Finals on May 7th: