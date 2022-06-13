Alberto Del Rio Comments on Why He Should Be in the WWE Hall of Fame

As PWMania.com previously reported, Alberto Del Rio’s recent criminal charges were dropped, and Del Rio has hinted that he will be wrestling for a major company in the United States again.

Del Rio shared a photo of himself with the WWE Hall of Fame emblem on Sunday, along with the following caption.

“4 times World Heavyweight Champion. Winner of the biggest battle royal in WWE history. Money in the Bank winner. 2 times WWE United States Champion. I will do my best to raise the Mexican flag once.”

4 veces Campeón Mundial Peso Completo. Ganador de la batalla real más grande en la historia de la WWE. Ganador de Money in the Bank. 2 veces Campeón de Estados Unidos de la WWE. Haré todo lo posible por poner la bandera de México en alto una vez. pic.twitter.com/EsNa44DNka — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) June 12, 2022

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.