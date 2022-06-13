Alberto Del Rio Comments on Why He Should Be in the WWE Hall of Fame

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, Alberto Del Rio’s recent criminal charges were dropped, and Del Rio has hinted that he will be wrestling for a major company in the United States again.

Del Rio shared a photo of himself with the WWE Hall of Fame emblem on Sunday, along with the following caption.

“4 times World Heavyweight Champion. Winner of the biggest battle royal in WWE history. Money in the Bank winner. 2 times WWE United States Champion. I will do my best to raise the Mexican flag once.”

