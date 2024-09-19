Alberto Del Rio Wants To Talk With Tony Khan About Potentially Doing Business Together

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio expressed interest in speaking with AEW President Tony Khan about possible business collaborations during an interview with Sportskeeda.com.

“I have never seen the man. I have never talked to him. I don’t think we ever met, but yeah, I would love to exchange some words and some knowledge and something with him.

He’s an important piece of the wrestling industry. He’s doing good things with his company. He’s trying to take the company to the next level. I know they know that they still have a lot to work towards to become what WWE is today. Of course, they’ve been in the business for six, seven years or something like that but WWE has been there for many, many years. So, I’d like to one day be able to talk and see what the business can take us.”

