Alex Bliss Reacts to Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return, Update on Wyatt

Alexa Bliss has provided her reaction to the shocking return of Bray Wyatt to WWE, which took place at the end of Extreme Rules.

Although Bray Wyatt appeared alongside a brand-new cast of characters (at least those with human embodiments), Bliss is the first one that comes to fans’ minds.

Since the shocking revelation, Bliss has taken to Twitter to share her reaction to the news of Wyatt’s huge comeback, simply writing:

“Hello, old friend.”

Although Bliss might appear to be the most likely culprit for the person hiding behind Abby the Witch, there are actually a lot of other people who could be responsible, especially considering that Bliss was teased as a possible future foe for the debuting faction.

Bliss is currently without a direct feud. She has recently been going back and forth with Damage CTRL along with Asuka and Bianca Belair on RAW.

It’s interesting to note that Bray Wyatt has updated his Twitter bio to read:

“A villain is just a victim from a different story”

After weeks of cryptic teases that kept WWE fans from all over the world trying to figure out what was going on, Wyatt finally made his triumphant return to WWE to close the premium live event, Extreme Rules, in the most spectacular way possible.

