Alex Shelley Crowned Impact Wrestling World Champion, Slammiversary Main Event Set

Alex Shelley has been crowned the new Impact Wrestling World Champion.

Shelley defeated Steve Maclin to win the Impact World Title in the main event of Friday night’s Impact Against All Odds pay-per-view. Shelley won the match with his Shellshock finisher. Shelley celebrated after the match with partner Chris Sabin, who had won the X-Division Title earlier in the night.

This is Shelley’s first reign as champion. On April 16, Maclin began his first reign by defeating Kushida to win the vacant title at Rebellion. Maclin held the title for 53 days.

Shelley will defend the Impact World Title against new #1 contender Nick Aldis on Saturday, July 15 at Slammiversary in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Aldis established himself as the new #1 contender after winning the inaugural 8-4-1 Match at Against All Odds. The first phase of the match saw Aldis, Heath, Jonathan Gresham, and Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray defeat PCO, Moose, Mike Bailey, and Rich Swann in an eight-man tag team match. In the second round, Aldis defeated Ray, Heath, and Gresham in a Fatal 4 Way.

Click here for complete Against All Odds results. The following are highlights related to Friday night’s matches at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds in Columbus, OH:

