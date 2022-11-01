Alexa Bliss and Asuka Crowned New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on RAW

New champions were crowned on this week’s WWE RAW.

In the main event, Asuka and Alexa Bliss triumphed over Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to claim the Women’s Tag Team Championship. There was interference at ringside, but the RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair handled it by taking out Bayley. After Bayley hit the Bayley to Belly on Belair, both women ultimately ended up being taken out when they went through a table.

Bliss and Asuka celebrated their victory at the conclusion of the show. Corey Graves observed that Bliss has the mean streak that has been missing for a while during the match. Graves had been expressing concern about her for weeks, which gave rise to rumors that she might be changing her act and siding with Bray Wyatt. That doesn’t seem to be going to happen.

The Raw Women’s Title match between Bayley and Belair will take place this Saturday at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Click here for complete WWE RAW results. Here are highlights from the match: