Another Bray Wyatt Hint Was Dropped During a WWE RAW Match

On Monday’s WWE RAW, a sign was shown that appears to provide additional evidence that Bray Wyatt will return in the near future.

During the match between Angelo Dawkins and Solo Sikoa, a member of the crowd was seen carrying a sign that read “WYYT RABAT” while walking around. Additionally, there was a white rabbit visible in the upper right-hand corner of the sign. You’ll find the sign above and below.

It is possible that this was just a fan having some fun, but it is important to keep in mind that if WWE didn’t want it shown, the production crew would have quickly cut away from it. Also, during SmackDown, a sign that read “Revel in What You Are” was displayed directly behind Michael Cole and Corey Graves, and the person holding the sign was not instructed to take it down.

You can see the sign from Friday by clicking here.