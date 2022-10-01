Major White Rabbit Clues Possibly Revealed During This Week’s WWE SmackDown

Another QR code was displayed Friday night on WWE SmackDown, leading to the URL wwe.com/1911.

The code was displayed following Karrion Kross’ segment, and it leads to a video of old cartoon characters. You can see it below, and you’ll notice a white rabbit in the bottom right corner of the screen.

The QR Code video tonight on #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/7DcyU069g0 — Wrestling Fan 💯💯 (@WrestlingFan298) October 1, 2022

Every week, it becomes clearer that all of these hints are pointing to Wyatt’s return.

Wyatt once wore a Mad Hatter hat with “19/11” on it during a Firefly Funhouse segment.

During the Smackdown broadcast, a “revel in what you are” sign was held behind the announcers. The same phase was tweeted by Wyatt back in October of 2019.

“Revel in what you are” Bravo @robschamberger. This is beautiful pic.twitter.com/3ScTgFSzCh — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) October 27, 2019

The announcers did not acknowledge the sign, but it appears to have been part of the show because the person holding it was not asked to leave by security. WWE security is usually present to prevent people from holding signs in front of the announcers.

