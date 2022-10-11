Another Former WWE Star Possibly Returning Soon

Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano have all returned to WWE after Triple H succeeded as the company’s head of creative.

As previously reported, WWE has considered bringing back other names, including Jonah, formerly known in WWE as Bronson Reed.

Last summer, Jonah was among the WWE stars to be released. Prior to his departure, he was pushed as a regular in NXT and worked dark matches on the main roster in anticipation of a move to the main roster. Jonah is currently working for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Dave Meltzer speculated on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Jonah may be one among the names returning to WWE shortly, based on an unusual handshake he had after his NJPW Declaration of Power bout last weekend.

“When [Okada vs. Jonah] was over, they did a handshake. They didn’t talk ‘finale,’ and they didn’t say he was leaving, but kind of the way that handshake… WWE’s gone after Jonah, and they want him. And even though Jonah was getting a great push here, this was actually the first pinfall loss he’s taken in New Japan [Pro Wrestling]. The handshake was kind of weird. It was almost like you think maybe he’s going back [to WWE]. But I don’t know if that’s the case or not.”

