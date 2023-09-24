Another New Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

You can officially pencil in a new match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 “go-home” episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program, Tony Khan has announced a new four-way match.

The bout will feature one member of the four teams competing in the tag-team four way at AEW Wrestle Dream, where the winning team earns a future title opportunity at the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

Wednesday’s Dynamite bout will see Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Matt Jackson vs. Austin Gunn vs. Orange Cassidy.

