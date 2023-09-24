Another New Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

You can officially pencil in a new match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Ahead of the AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 “go-home” episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program, Tony Khan has announced a new four-way match.
The bout will feature one member of the four teams competing in the tag-team four way at AEW Wrestle Dream, where the winning team earns a future title opportunity at the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.
Wednesday’s Dynamite bout will see Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Matt Jackson vs. Austin Gunn vs. Orange Cassidy.
Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.
Wednesday, 9/27
Broomfield, CO
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Live on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT
4 Way Match:@PENTAELZEROM vs Matt Jackson vs @orangecassidy vs @theaustingunn
We'll preview WrestleDream's
4 Way Tag Team Match for an
AEW World Tag Team Title Shot
On Wednesday on Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/akNnnw5vl8
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 24, 2023