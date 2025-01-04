Another NJPW Star’s Contract Up Soon

According to Fightful Select, Drilla Moloney’s contract with NJPW is set to come up soon. It was also mentioned in the report that there is no truth to the rumors that every contract of foreign talent in the company is up at the same time every year or is the same length, although the majority of them are.

The report also states that there is an outside interest in Moloney, but it does not provide details on who or how much he is being offered.

Moloney is a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion and has been a fixture on NJPW programming.