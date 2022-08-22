Another Possible Spoiler for Big Angle on WWE RAW

On tonight’s RAW from Toronto, WWE reportedly has plans for an angle involving the “riot police.”

According to Fightful Select, several extras were already scheduled as of Sunday night for a RAW angle that would involve riot police. Although it has not been confirmed, it is anticipated that this will have something to do with the ongoing Dexter Lumis “invasion” angle.

As we’ve mentioned, Lumis was a former WWE NXT Superstar who returned to the company earlier this month when WWE started a new angle with him.

The WWE has acknowledged that Lumis is the man appearing on RAW, and Lumis himself has acknowledged the angle on social media, but it is currently unknown what the company has in store for Lumis on the main roster after this current RAW angle. According to PWInsider, as of last Monday morning, Lumis had not been added to the internal rosters for RAW or SmackDown.

As previously reported, another return could take place on tonight's RAW.