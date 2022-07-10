Another Sign That Sasha Banks Has Left WWE

If there were any lingering questions about Sasha Banks’ status with WWE, the most recent indication that she won’t be returning is the fact that the Peacock app’s home screen no longer features her.

Fans could select Banks as one of the photographs for their avatar, but that choice has been taken away. Anyone who set Banks as their symbol will now just have the NBC peacock as their emblem. Roman Reigns and Asuka are the only other options as of this writing.

Banks was removed from Paige’s farewell “Top 10” video that was uploaded to WWE’s YouTube account, as PWMania.com previously reported. Click here for our full report on the edit.

This week, Banks was removed from the company’s internal roster, according to PWInsider.com. Although it appears that Banks won’t be coming back, Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that her lawyers were still working for her release. One creative source said that they had not heard of any backup ideas or plans in case things changed and Banks and Naomi returned. The tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions has also received no updates.

Banks and Naomi changed their Instagram bios to read “professional wrestler,” instead of “WWE Superstar,” which is a further indication that they are both finished with the company.

Additionally, during this week, there were reports that Banks would make signing appearances outside WWE later this fall. However, there is currently no information on when these appearances might take place or for whom.

Two sources claim that Banks’ release was granted in early June, but no other sources have confirmed that information, and WWE has not officially acknowledged Banks’ departure either.

Banks and Naomi reportedly left RAW on the May 16 episode because they were unhappy with the creative. The WWE then announced the two were suspended and stripped them of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. They were then discovered to have been suspended without pay. Additionally, their merchandise was removed for the duration of the suspension.

