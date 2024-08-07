Another Tag Team Championship Match Confirmed For NWA 76

NWA (the National Wrestling Alliance) announced that Women’s World Tag Team Champions The King Bees (Danni Bee and Charity King) will defend their titles against The IT Girls (Ella Envy and Samantha Starr) at their NWA 76 event, which will take place on Saturday, August 31st in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

You can check out NWA’s full announcement below.

The King Bees Defend the NWA Women’s World Tag Titles Aug. 31 at ‘NWA 76’ in Philly

The National Wrestling Alliance Women’s World Tag Team Titles are up-for-grabs at NWA 76! Reigning champions The King Bees defend against The IT Girls, Ella Envy and Samantha Starr, August 31 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena

“At NWA 76, we are getting my NWA Women’s World tag team titles back!” declares Ella Envy.

“Ms. Starr and I are the two hottest, most beautiful women in the National Wrestling Alliance,” continues Envy, “We are the ‘IT Girls’ of NWA, and after NWA 76, we will be your new NWA Women’s World Tag Team Champions!”

Danni Bee and Charity King defeated Pretty Empowered — Ella Envy and Kylie Paige — for the belts at NWA Paranoia in January. The King Bees have defended their championships throughout the wrestling world, particularly in their home state of Texas, reigning for 200-plus days. Their most recent, high-profile defenses have come against Tiffany Nieves and Reka Tehaka, including a victory over the duo at The Crockett Cup.

Envy, though, is poised to regain the titles with which she had become nearly synonymous. The single most decorated tag team wrestler of the Lightning One Era, Envy is a three-time NWA Women’s World Tag Team Champion. Each of her reigns came with a different member of Pretty Empowered.

Now on her own, Envy has aligned with Ms. Starr. A third-generation NWA competitor, Starr is determined to win gold for the first time in the National Wrestling Alliance. Says Starr: “As soon as Ella Envy and I connected, I knew I’d found the perfect partner!”

“We are NWA royalty, the IT Girls,” brags Starr, “At NWA 76 in Philadelphia, we become NWA Women’s tag team champions!”

The King Bees will have plenty to say about that August 31 when these teams face off at the NWA’s biggest night of the year. Also announced is a fatal four-way for the U.S. tag titles, the fourth-annual Burke Invitational Gauntlet, and a battle between Crockett Cup champs is also confirmed, as 2024 winners Alex Taylor and Kerry Morton of The Southern Six face Knox & Murdoch, who won the coveted trophy in 2023.

NWA 76 brings hard-hitting pro wrestling action to Philly’s legendary 2300 Arena on August 31. The National Wrestling Alliance commemorates “History, Legacy and Tradition” with its biggest Signature Live Event of the year, an affordable, family-friendly celebration of its founding in 1948.

Tickets to NWA 76 are on sale now.