Natalya Says She Elevated Kenzie Paige At NWA Crockett Cup

WWE veteran Natalya recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including her support for Kenzie Paige at NWA’s Crockett Cup last week.

Natalya said, “I did for Kenzie what I’ve done for many in the industry… Look at Charlotte Flair. Charlotte wasn’t able to be Charlotte until I brought out a different side of her. I gave Charlotte the Nattie Rub… When I had that match with her at TakeOver in 2014, I brought out a different side of her, a side of her that she didn’t know existed. I did the same thing for Kenzie. Kenzie is in her early 20s and she got to understand about who the f**k I am. When you train at the Dungeon, you learn how to fight for your life. I love the taste of blood in my mouth. I love bruises under my clothes. I f***ing live for this. When she worked with me, we had a great match, I can safely say it was the match of the night. She got to understand the Nattie Rub. She’s going to spend the rest of her career chasing the dragon to have a match like that.”

