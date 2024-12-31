Another TNA Wrestling Stars’ Contract Set To Expire Soon

Fightful Select reports that TNA Wrestling star Bhupinder Gujjar’s contract with the company is set to expire by today, December 31st, 2024, and will enter free agency heading into the new year.

The report also mentioned that Gujjar will be able to sign with any promotion once his current deal expires. Gujjar, who made his in-ring debut for TNA Wrestling in February 2022 under his current name, has not been used for quite some time. He trained under pro wrestling and WWE legend The Great Khali at Continental Wrestling Entertainment.