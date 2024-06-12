Anthony Bowens On Getting Obliterated By Jon Moxley After Max Caster’s Line About Renee Paquette

AEW star Anthony Bowens recently spoke with Youngstown Studio on a number of topics including how the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley obliterated him after Max Caster dropped a nasty line about Renee Paquette during his entrance rap.

Bowens said, “The most infamous one was the one with Moxley where Caster brought up Renee and the Oral Sessions podcast.” “Just worded it a little bit differently. I remember hitting the ring and before I yell the city, I yell AEW. I think I got A out and Moxley, just like a bus, obliterated me.”

“I had no idea that was coming. I just remember screaming, and the next thing I know, I was on the floor. I don’t think he liked that line.”

You can check out Bowens’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)