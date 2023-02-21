Ariel Helwani Reacts to Jonathan Coachman’s Shots at Him

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ariel Helwani spoke about his Twitter exchange with Tony Khan on today’s MMA Hour. Helwani did not respond to what Jonathan Coachman said on air, but he did address him on Twitter.

Helwani posted on Twitter, “And if you’re wondering why I didn’t respond to Coach on the show, well, my rule is you have to be at least a 1.7 on the relevant meter to warrant one on air. The guy who hosts PFL betting segments from his basement in his best Men’s Warehouse doesn’t make the cut. Sorry bap.”

He added, “Guy’s still mad DC turned him down and chose to do a show with me instead? Maybe he just wants Dana to really like him? Who knows. Never met him. Not sure why he’s so obsessed with me but it’s going on three years now and getting a little creepy. Sheesh.”

Click here for Helwani’s comments about Tony Khan on The MMA Hour.

You can see the aforementioned tweets below:

And if you’re wondering why I didn’t respond to Coach on the show, well, my rule is you have to be at least a 1.7 on the relevant meter to warrant one on air. The guy who hosts PFL betting segments from his basement in his best Men’s Warehouse doesn’t make the cut. Sorry bap. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 20, 2023