Audio: ‘Big Pressure: Trill Mix’ Featuring Swerve Strickland, Bun B & Westside Gunn

An official remix for Swerve Strickland’s AEW theme song has been released.

Swerve Strickland released “Big Pressure: Trill Mix” on Tuesday, featuring rap stars Bun B and Westside Gunn.

“‘Big Pressure: Trill Mix’ out now with Bun B and Westside Gunn,” Swerve wrote via X. “History was made again! Let’s go!”

Swerve added, “Music video on the way. Kayso The Director. Produced by Profit The Producer. Mixed & Mastered by I Am Red Vision. Executive Produced by: Gaaarments. Cover Art & graphics by JMaurice Art. Special thanks All About Booking. H-Tine. Ovo G Ron C got something on the way too.”