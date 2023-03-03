Audio: Tony Khan Discusses Warner Bros. Discovery – AEW Television Deal, Adam Cole And More

AEW President Tony Khan spoke to the media today ahead of Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

The relaunch of the ROH weekly TV show, the status of the Warner Bros. Discovery-AEW TV deal, house shows, Khan’s booking philosophy, and other topics are discussed. Three-way match between Jamie Hayter, Ruby Soho, and Saraya, MJF vs. Bryan Danielson Ironman Match, Ricky Starks, Adam Cole, the cosmetic changes to the AEW product, All Elite Women, Edding Kingston “quitting” AEW, the length of AEW PPVs, and more.

You can listen to the complete media call below: