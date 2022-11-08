Austin Theory Fails to Win United States Title After Cashing in Money in the Bank Contract

The United States Open Challenge by Seth Rollins concluded this week’s episode of WWE RAW. The match was supposed to take place earlier in the show, but an interruption by The Judgment Day resulted in a brawl between them and The OC, as well as the return of Mia Yim.

Rollins cut a promo in the ring before his match about how he has elevated the United States Title and how he is celebrating his 10th year in WWE. Bobby Lashley attacked Mustafa Ali as he appeared on the big screen to answer the challenge.

Lashley accepted the challenge and then brutally attacked Seth Rollins before slamming him through the announcer’s table. Because the beating occurred before the bell rang, the match never officially began.

Austin Theory then cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Theory had the upper hand, but Rollins was able to overcome it. Theory was finally able to knock a-town out, but Bobby Lashley got in the way and attacked Theory. Theory passed out after being placed in the Hurt Lock. He made it into the ring before the 10-count, but Rollins won the match with the stomp.

