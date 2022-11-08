WWE RAW Results – November 7, 2022

Kicking off this week’s Raw with highlights from Crown Jewel

Jey Uso says The Bloodline is now in Wilkes Barre. Jimmy Uso brags about The Bloodline’s wins at Crown Jewel before Jey addresses New Day. He says that after Friday, they will become the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history. They say that New Day are the twos and they’re the ones.

New Day’s music hits and they head to the ring. Kingston says they’re getting ahead of themselves before Woods asks how they’re doing. He says that in four days on “SmackDown”, the WWE Universe will see them defending their record against The Usos. He says that their record breaking reign will stay intact. Jimmy says that they already gave them their props and recognizes their accomplishments. He says that he’s proud of them, and says it must feel good to be the second best tag team in WWE.

Xavier Woods says that they fail to remember that they still hold the record, and therefore, The Usos are chasing them. He says that people coddled them and got their tryouts based on what their families did before them while he & Kofi Kingston built their legacies themselves. Jimmy says they have no idea the pressure they’ve been under. Woods says they know nothing about pressure and lists the hardships that they’ve been through. He says the pressure they’ve been under turned them into diamonds. Jimmy mocks him and says that they’re the real kings with the crowns. He tells Kingston to stay at home with his kids so that they can do what they do. Kingston asks what kind of father he would be if he went home to his kids forfeiting the match. He says The Usos don’t get what their reign means to them and explains that they had to scratch and claw their way to the top. He says their record represents a time they were whole and says they won’t forfeit their record to them.

Matt Riddle’s music hits and he heads to the ring with his bongos in hand. He says he didn’t mean to interrupt and asks Woods to join his band with Elias. Jimmy tells him to shut up and Riddle says that he should sit back and relax with the bong. He offers the bongos to New Day to hit and they do. He does the same to The Usos. Jimmy obliges while Jey declines and slaps away his bongos. Riddle says no man slaps his bongs and says that since there’s 2 teams of 3 men, they should have a 6 man tag team match up next.

6 Man Tag Team Match

The Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle & Jimmy Uso starts this match off with a lock up. Jimmy delivers a chop, but Riddle fires back with a kick and tags in Xavier Woods. New Day delivers the Unicorn Stampede in the corner before Jey Uso tags in and Kofi Kingston hits a lariat. He tags in Woods, then delivers an ax handle and goes to work on Jey’s left arm. Riddle tags in and delivers a kick. He follows it up with a right hand before Jey fires back with an enziguri. Riddle looks for the Floating Bro, but Sikoa knocks him down that takes us to a break.

After the break The Usos deliver a double chokeslam to Riddle. Jimmy hits several right hands to Riddle’s throat in the corner, then follows it up with a hip attack. He goes for a pin, but Riddle kicks out. Sikoa tags in and delivers a pair of kicks to Riddle’s face and groin. He hits a leg drop before Jey tags in and delivers a superkick. Riddle plants Jey with a fireman’s carry. Sikoa tags in and Riddle hits him with a knee. He makes the hot tag to Woods.

Woods delivers a clothesline and a splash before Kingston tags in and ascends to the top. He hits a diving crossbody, then goes for a pin but Sikoa kicks out. Kingston hits the Boom Drop, but Sikoa fires back with a belly 2 belly. He sends him to the outside, then sends Kingston’s face repeatedly into the announce table that takes us to a another commercial break.

Back from a another commercial break Kingston tries to roll Sikoa up. Sikoa blocks it before delivering a leg drop and tagging in Jimmy. He delivers a back breaker, then tags in Jey. Jey goes flying, then tags in Sikoa. Sikoa charges at Kingston, but Kingston hits a pair of kicks and a Tornado DDT.

Jey & Riddle tag in. Riddle delivers a series of kicks, followed by a forearm and an Exploder. He delivers the Broton, then follows it up with a kick and a powerbomb. He hits a rising knee, then goes for a pin but Jey kicks out. Jey delivers a superkick, then plants Riddle and goes for a pin. Riddle kicks out before Jimmy makes the blind tag and hits a frog splash. He goes for a pin, but Woods breaks the fall. Riddle delivers a DDT off the ropes before Sikoa makes the blind tag. Riddle delivers an RKO to Jimmy, but Sikoa surprises Riddle and hits Spinning Solo for the win.

Winners: The Bloodline

We then head to a video recapping Crown Jewel.

JBL heads to the ring and says he has sold out every great arena on Earth. He asks what idiot decided to bring Raw to Wilkes Barre and rags on them before introducing Baron Corbin.

Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin wastes no time firing off right hands and kicks. He hits a vicious right hand to Alexander’s back, then whips him into the corner and hits a clothesline. He goes for a pin, but Alexander kicks out.

Corbin hits a right hand to Cedric Alexander’s head, but Alexander manages to hit a knee and a dropkick. He hits a forearm, followed by a Neuralyzer and a tope suicida. He gets back in the ring and Corbin hits the End Of Days for the win.

Winner: Baron Corbin

United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes Wilkes-Barre to Monday Night Rollins and says he has some business to attend to. He says that the United States Title Open Challenge is back in business.

Judgment Day’s music hits and they surround the ring before Finn Balor enters the ring. He says he has a bone to pick with Rollins and says that Rollins cost him gold a couple of years back. He says that he will cost him gold tonight and looks to answer the challenge, but The OC’s music hits and they head to the ring.

The OC & Judgment Day face off in the ring, with Rollins standing in between. He sneaks off as Styles say their issues are far from over. Balor says that The OC is old news, but Styles cuts him off and says it’s always been three on four. He says Crown Jewel was no different and they’re looking for someone to take care of Rhea Ripley. He says that someone found The OC before a hooded figure levels Rhea Ripley and reveals herself to be Mia Yim.

Both groups begin brawling in the ring as Yim hits Ripley with a kendo stick. Luke Gallows sends Damian Priest over the announce desk while Balor & Styles go at it in the ring. Balor retreats as Dominik Mysterio tries to take him down. Styles delivers the Styles Clash as The OC stand tall in the ring.

We are back from the break, we head backstage to Cathy Kelley is with the United States Champion Rollins. Kelley asks what the events that just took place mean for his open challenge and Rollins says that since he made a promise, the world will have to wait to see who answers the call.

Elias vs. Otis

Match starts off with a lock up. Otis delivers a shoulder tackle, but Elias fires back with a chop. He looks for a bodyslam, but Otis counters and plants him. He delivers an elbow drop, but Elias manages to send him into the ring post shoulder first before hitting a ripcord knee. He goes for a pin, but Otis kicks out. Elias ascends to the top and levels Chad Gable, allowing Otis to plant him with the World’s Strongest Slam for the win.

Winner: Otis

We go backstage to Byron Saxton is with Judgment Day. Balor says that The OC has only created more problems for themselves with no solution. Damian Priest says that The OC will always fall before Rhea Ripley says that she doesn’t care who they bring in because no one can take her down. They walk away before Ripley encounters Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir and the two exchange a look.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir says she is proud to stand in the ring as the Last Woman Standing, but says not everything went to plan. She says their issues with Damage CTRL are far from over and calls them to the ring.

Damage CTRL’s music hits and they head to the ring. Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai says no one cares that she was the Last Woman Standing, but she hasn’t beaten Bayley yet. She rubs in their win over Alexa Bliss & Asuka at Crown Jewel before Bliss says they had them beat the whole time and would’ve won if it weren’t for Nikki Cross.

Asuka & Iyo Sky get into a heated exchange of words in Japanese. Sky calls Asuka a b*tch before they begin to brawl. Asuka, Bliss & BelAir knock them out of the ring. BelAir grabs a mic and says they’re at war. She says things will end at War Games before Cross comes out of nowhere and attacks BelAir. Damage CTRL joins her and begins attacking BelAir, Bliss & Asuka. Bayley delivers the Rose Plant to BelAir as Cross fires off several right hands on Asuka. Damage CTRL stands tall in the ring and Bayley says that BelAir will see her at WarGames.

Mr Money In The Bank Austin Theory vs. Shelton Benjamin

Match begins with Shelton Benjamin trips Theory. He delivers a right hand but Austin Theory sends him into the middle turnbuckle before hitting a dropkick. Theory rains down right hands but Benjamin fires back with several of his own. Theory plants him, then looks for a stomp. Benjamin rolls out of the way and delivers a German suplex. Theory delivers an elbow then A Town Down for the win.

Winner: Mr Money In The Bank Austin Theory

The Miz says that Johnny Gargano’s interview was completely false and a complete smear job. He says that it’s a deep fake and is tired of defending himself to everyone outside his family. He says that even his father believes Johnny, but the silver lining is that his agent’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing. He says he met with a Hollywood producer who wants to produce a film that proves his innocence, then informs Gargano he will be bringing a defamation lawsuit against him.

Johnny Gargano’s music hits and he heads to the ring. He says he’s always liked The Miz’s father and says he can’t start the match without telling the truth about something he did. He says when he did his interview, he was hoping The Miz would tell the truth and pay Dexter Lumis, but that didn’t happen. He says he realized he needed stronger evidence against him and says he hired someone to do so: the Hollywood producer. He says she was a private investigator wearing a hidden camera. He rolls the footage and it shows The Miz admitting that everything Gargano said in his interview was true while off the record. He says he stopped paying Lumis because corporate became too involved and since the project went under, no one got paid.

The Miz vs. Johnny Gargano

The Miz charges at Johnny Gargano. Gargano ducks out of the way and hits a forearm. He follows it up with a dropkick, followed by a knee and a cannonball. He delivers a pair of chops, then rolls him up. Miz kicks out and Gargano delivers a dropkick to his head then delivers another kick to his hand, then goes to work targeting it. Miz hits a knee to Gargano’s midsection, then follows it up with a kick and a knee to the back of his head. Gargano fires back with a right hand before Miz hits a knee. Gargano hits a neckbreaker, then goes for a pin but Miz kicks out. Gargano delivers a superkick that sends Miz to the outside, then follows it up with a superkick. Miz sets Gargano up on the apron, then returns the favor that takes us to a break.

After the break Gargano takes Miz down with some offense. He hits a spear through the middle rope, then goes for a pin but Miz kicks out. Miz hits a DDT, then goes for a pin but Gargano kicks out. Miz hits It Kicks to Gargano’s chest, but Gargano fires back with an enziguri and a superkick. He fires off several rights and lefts, then looks for another spear. Miz catches him with another kick, then goes for a pin but Gargano kicks out once more. He looks for the Skull Crushing Finale, but Gargano rolls him up. Miz kicks out before Gargano delivers a superkick. Miz rolls to the outside and Gargano levels him with a tope suicida. Miz pushes Gargano onto the announce table then tosses him into the ring. Gargano delivers a dropkick that sends him out of the ring and he gets pulled under. He reemerges with a wrench in his hand and tells the referee to check under there. The referee obliges and The Miz takes advantage hitting Gargano with it for the win.

Winner: The Miz

After the match Dexter Lumis appears and hits Miz with a chair before security chases him out of the arena.

We go backstage to Damage CTRL & Nikki Cross. Kai says that she’s just like her & Sky but they haven’t forgotten about her. They invite her to be part of their team at War Games and encourage her to let out all of her anger tonight. Cross manically laughs, then walks off.

24/7 Title Match

Dana Brooke (c) vs. Nikki Cross

Match starts with Nikki Cross takes Dana Brooke down with a crossbody. She hits several kicks to Brooke’s midsection, then locks in a jaw submission. Brooke breaks the hold, then delivers a back elbow, several rights and lefts and a kick. Cross sends Brooke to the mat, then bashes her head repeatedly into the mat. She chokes her on the middle rope then hits Whiplash for the win.

Winner & New 24/7 Champion: Nikki Cross (NEW CHAMPION!!!)

After the break we go backstage where we see Damage CTRL & new 24/7 Champion Nikki Cross walking & Cross throws the 24/7 Title on the floor while staring at the ceiling.

We head somewhere else backstage to Byron Saxton is with The OC & AJ Styles says it feels good to get some payback on Judgment Day and says who else to get the job done but Mia Yim. Yim says that she only showed a sample of what she can do before Good Brothers invite her to get drinks. Yim says that drinks are on her tonight.

We go back to ringside, United States Champion Seth Rollins heads down the ramp. He says that November marks his 10 year anniversary in WWE, and thanks fans for being with him through it all. He says that it was far too long before he managed to capture gold, and says he has made the United States Title the title on Raw. He then calls his opponent to the ring and Mustafa Ali appears on screen. He says he needs to look no further before Ali is attacked by none other than Bobby Lashley. He says that he’ll be the one to win back his title. Ali jumps him, but Lashley tosses him into some equipment and accepts the challenge.

United States Title Match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley jumps Seth Rollins. He sends him into the announce desk and the barricade. He tosses him into the ring, but Rollins rolls out of it. Lashley charges at him, but Rollins manages to hit a superkick and send him crashing into the ring steps. Lashley hits a back body drop, then fires off several right hands. Referees and security head down as Lashley plants Rollins with a flatliner and sends him into the barricade. He tosses him into the ring post, then clears the announce desk and chokeslams Rollins through it. More officials head down to check on Rollins and prevent Lashley from attacking him further. Lashley is escorted from ringside as Austin Theory heads down with his Money In The Bank briefcase in hand.

Winner & United States Champion: No One (Match Never Got Started) (Rollins retains)

United States Title Match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Mr Money In The Bank Austin Theory (This is Theory’s Cash In Match)

Austin Theory hits a forearm. He goes for a pin, but Seth Rollins kicks out. He hits A Town Down, then goes for a pin, but Rollins kicks out. He looks for a second one, but Rollins counters it into a Pedigree. Theory escapes and delivers one of his own. He goes for a pin, but Rollins kicks out once more.

Theory looks for a hurricanrana, but Rollins reverses it into a superkick and hits 2 right hands. He charges at Theory, but Theory gets him up and hits A Town Down. He goes for a pin, but Lashley pulls the referee out of the ring.

Theory calls Lashley an idiot, leading to Lashley attacking him and sending him careening into the ring post. He tosses him into the barricade, then into the ring post once again. He locks in the Hurt Lock on Theory, putting him to sleep. Both men are laid out as Lashley leaves the ring. The referee comes to and begins the 10 count. Theory gets back in the ring at 9 and Rollins hits him with the Curb Stomp for the win.

Winner & Still United States Champion: Seth Rollins (STILL CHAMPION!!!)