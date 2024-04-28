Update On WWE SmackDown’s Change In Schedule For Next Week’s Show In The UK & Ireland

WWE will be holding the Backlash France go-home episode of SmackDown on Friday, May 3rd from the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu in Lyon Metropolis, France.

WWE typically tapes SmackDown if they will hold an international Premium Live Event and they air it on a delay broadcast in Ireland and the U.K., but this time things will be different.

TV listings for TNT 1 in the U.K. and Ireland reveal that the May 3rd WWE SmackDown will now air live from 6PM to 8PM.