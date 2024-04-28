Update On WWE SmackDown’s Change In Schedule For Next Week’s Show In The UK & Ireland

WWE will be holding the Backlash France go-home episode of SmackDown on Friday, May 3rd from the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu in Lyon Metropolis, France.
WWE typically tapes SmackDown if they will hold an international Premium Live Event and they air it on a delay broadcast in Ireland and the U.K., but this time things will be different.
TV listings for TNT 1 in the U.K. and Ireland reveal that the May 3rd WWE SmackDown will now air live from 6PM to 8PM.
🚨ATTENTION UK & IRELAND FANS🚨
This Friday's episode of WWE #SmackDown, which will take place in Lyon, France, one night before the #WWEBacklash Premium Live Event will be LIVE from 6-8pm on TNT Sports 1. pic.twitter.com/7WsD6h3EaN
— Wrestling-News.Net (@WN_Net) April 27, 2024