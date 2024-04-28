Drew McIntyre Has Re-Signed With WWE

There have been reports over the past number of months that top WWE star Drew McIntyre’s contract with the company was expiring soon, but he still remained a key character on television and he even had a marquee matchup at WrestleMania XL.

WWE legend and TKO board member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently took to his Instagram account and revealed that McIntyre has officially re-signed with the company.

The Rock wrote, “Man of my word. As you’re a man of yours – Congratulations @dmcintyrewwe on signing your new @wwe deal. As we talked about after your #WrestleMania match, I know this Scottish Claymore represents everything that you, your family and your country embody. Alba gu bràth. As you know, I wanted to personally hand deliver this gift to you at your meeting with Nick Khan, but I had warm cheat meals and chilled tequila waiting for me. Congrats again brother and cheers to hunger, passion, climbing that mountain and always entertaining our fans.- Final Boss”

There is no word yet on how long McIntyre’s new contract is for, but Fightful Select reports that it is a multi-year deal for big money, which is very similar to a lot of the new contracts WWE has been giving out this year.

