Update On Ticket Sales For The 2024 WWE Backlash France Event

WWE will be holding their 2024 Backlash France PLE on Saturday, May 4 from the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu in Lyon Metropolis, France.

According to WrestleTix, the show has sold 12,621 tickets, and there are 256 tickets left as of 4/28/2024. The total seating capacity is 12,977. It was also mentioned that the SmackDown prior to Backlash has sold 12,341 tickets, and there are 636 tickets left.

The show will be headlined by Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defending his championship against AJ Styles. The other matches are WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defending his title against “Main Event” Jey Uso, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defending her title against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat Match, The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga) taking on Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a tag team match and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) defending their titles against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.