Report: WWE Hasn’t Finalized Main Roster Moves For NXT Standouts

PWInsider.com has provided a clarification and update regarding the main roster status of NXT stars Roxanne Perez, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia, following recent speculation and buzz around potential WWE call-ups.

As of May 1, 2025, all three talents are still officially listed as part of the NXT roster internally, according to PWInsider.

The outlet also addressed a misunderstanding that arose earlier in the week, where some reports inaccurately stated that PWInsiderElite.com had confirmed their full-time promotions to Raw or SmackDown. PWInsider clarified:

“This was incorrectly presented elsewhere as PWInsiderElite.com stating that call-ups are 100% done—something we’ve never said.”

Despite recent appearances on WWE’s main roster programming, including Raw and SmackDown involvement, the internal designations for Perez, Vaquer, and Giulia have not yet changed, signaling that no official call-up has been finalized at this time.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on the NXT landscape and any pending main roster moves.