WWE will host its 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event (PLE) on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

As the highly anticipated event approaches, the fight card is starting to take shape. Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will defend his title against Cody Rhodes, the winner of the 2025 WWE King of the Ring.

A new promotional poster for SummerSlam has been released, featuring both John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

You can check out the poster below.