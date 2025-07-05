Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (7/11/2025)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on the USA Network.

The WWE Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), will defend their titles against The Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan and Dexter Lumis). Additionally, Ron “R-Truth” Killings will face Aleister Black in a singles match, and Grammy Award-winning music star Jelly Roll will make an appearance.

