Updated Lineup For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

In this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre will face “The Viper” Randy Orton in a singles match at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event. This match was scheduled following a segment that featured McIntyre, Orton, and Cody Rhodes, the 2025 WWE King of the Ring winner.

Previously announced for the show is World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER, who will defend his title against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, and 2025 Men’s Money in the Bank winner Seth “Freakin” Rollins, who will take on “The Mega Star” LA Knight in singles action.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is set to take place on Saturday, July 12th, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.