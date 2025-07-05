WWE Hall Of Famer Addresses Criticism Of WWE Booking Goldberg vs. GUNTHER

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics. One of the main subjects was the criticism from fans regarding WWE’s decision to book a championship match between Goldberg and World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Ray said, “I don’t understand how you’re not understanding why they would do it. Bill still has a name. Bill still looks great. They are not concerned about the match. That’s why they are putting him in there with Gunther. They understand that a lot of — Bill’s last five outings haven’t been, you know, five-star bangers. That’s not the point. The whole thing with Bill is the spectacle. The entrance. The show. What happens from bell to bell, they would do their absolute damnedest to keep the spotlight on what Bill does well, and what Gunther can get out of him.”

