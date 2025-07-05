Updated Lineup For WWE Evolution 2

Following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the company has announced an updated lineup for next weekend’s Evolution 2 premium live event (PLE).

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her title against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Additionally, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez from The Judgment Day will defend their titles against Alexa Bliss and “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, along with two more teams yet to be determined. In another singles match, Jade Cargill, the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring winner, will face Naomi, the 2025 Women’s Money in the Bank winner.

Previously announced matches include Women’s World Champion IYO SKY defending her title against Rhea Ripley; WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence defending her title against “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace; and WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch defending her title in a Triple Threat Match against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. There will also be a #1 Contender’s Championship Battle Royal.

WWE Evolution 2 is scheduled for Sunday, July 13th, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.