Backstage Update On Tamina Snuka’s Contract Status With WWE

A new report from Fightful Selecthas revealed that Tamina Snuka is still technically under contract with WWE, despite her extended absence from in-ring competition.

Tamina has not wrestled for WWE since February 2023, and according to the report, she is not currently listed on any internal company rosters and not assigned to any WWE brand. Furthermore, she is rarely seen backstage at WWE events.

Interestingly, WWE has not publicly announced her release, nor has Tamina herself issued any kind of statement regarding a departure or retirement from wrestling.

Tamina, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka, is a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and has been with WWE for over a decade.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Tamina Snuka’s future and all WWE updates.

Ask ChatGPT