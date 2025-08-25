WWE Raw Results – August 25, 2025

WWE is live from Birmingham, England today with the red brand “go-home show” for this weekend’s WWE Clash In Paris premium live event.

Featured below are live ongoing results of the show.

Roman Reigns Kicks Things Off

Roman Reigns opens RAW and makes his way out in Birmingham. Reigns wants to get right to business but first asks to be acknowledged. Reigns says he has big plans for tonight and for the future. Reigns says there’s something he needs to acknowledge to move forward. Reigns says he’s not the same guy he used to be, but he can be.

He says Cody Rhodes predicted it, a year and a half ago – and Seth Rollins and his team followed through on what Rhodes said – they took everything from Reigns. Reigns says he no longer has a Bloodline and says he is proud of Jey Uso’s success and says his time will come.

But back to what he has lost, he lost his Bloodline, his Wiseman and championships so they had to find something else to take from him. He then addresses Bronson Reed and before he can get a word in, Paul Heyman comes out with Bronson Reed. Heyman introduces the Tribal Thief, the owner of the Shoe-la Fala, Bronson Reed.

Heyman says that Reed pointed out to him that five years ago Heyman became Reigns’ Wiseman. He says for five years, they owned everything and created a Bloodline and they changed the entire industry… together. And now, Reigns is standing all alone in the ring, by himself. Heyman tells Reigns he misses him and tells him he loves him now.

And this is why he’s out here to disrespect Reigns. Heyman tries to get the crowd to chant Bronson Reed’s name but fails. Heyman says he’s not here to disrespect Reigns due to malice but it’s because he loves him and he needs tough love. Heyman says he wishes he was man enough to beat this tough love into Reigns and while he isn’t tough enough, Bronson Reed is.

Reigns says he’ll kick Reed’s ass at Clash in Paris and Heyman will be kissing Reigns’ ass. Reed gets on the mic and tells Reigns it’s time for him to get a history lesson. Reed says his tribal tattoos are earned whereas Reigns’ are paid for. Reed says he’s a savage Samoan and not civilized like Reigns and his Bloodline were.

Reigns says he’s the Tribal Chief and if Reed is Samoan, Reed belongs to him. He tells Reed to come in the ring and return his shoes and acknowledge him. Reed says if he comes down to the ring, he’ll make Reigns acknowledge his Tribal Thief.

Reigns says he’ll come to Reed then and runs out of the ring and the two start fighting in the rampway. Reed knocks Reigns into the ring post and they both get in the ring and trade punches. Security and officials come down and break them up. Reed beats the officials and splashes onto Reigns.

Reed tries to steal Reigns’ shoes and then senton’s onto Reigns. Reed goes for a Tsunami but Reigns Superman punches Reed off the top rope. Reigns runs around the ring and jumps onto Reed and some security. Reigns and Reed fight up the entryway and into the back.

Backstage With The Judgment Day

JD McDonagh and Finn Balor walk backstage. They come across Dominik Mysterio talking with El Grande Americano. Mysterio says everything is under control and he’s handling his business.

Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh

Lee chops on McDonagh in the corner and then both trade blows. Lee hits a dragon screw on McDonagh and kicks him in the corner. McDonagh gets Lee on the mat and distracts the ref and Balor tries to interfere and is ejected. McDonagh goes out to talk to Balor and Lee suicide dives out onto him.

Back in the ring, Lee goes to hit a crossbody but McDonagh is too quick and drop kicks Lee mid air and we cut to a commercial break. We return from the commercial break, McDonagh superplexes Lee off the top rope laying out both men.

McDonagh and Lee trade punches and chops. Lee hits a snap released German Suplex and then slams McDonagh down with a Poisonrana. McDonagh hits a standing Spanish Fly and covers Lee for a near fall. Lee punches McDonagh and they both counter powerbombs until Lee hits a sitout powerbomb on McDonagh and covers for a two count.

Lee climbs the ropes and McDonagh is tangled up on the ropes and Lee hits a double stomp off the top rope and covers McDonagh who gets his leg on the ropes. Dominik Mysterio runs down to get involved in the match and AJ Styles runs down and takes care of Mysterio. Lee hits Operation Dragon and pins McDonagh.

Winner: Dragon Lee

Jackie Redmond Interviews LA Knight

Jackie Redmond talks to LA Knight. She asks him about last week and CM Punk accidentally putting Knight through the table. Knight says Punk didn’t help him after hitting him so he isn’t sure it wasn’t an accident.

He says Punk is a hungry man, but the rations are limited and Knight is hungry too. He says he’s going to take out Bron Breakker tonight.

Backstage With The WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez are backstage. The rest of Judgement Day come in and argue. Dominik Mysterio tells Balor to take care of AJ Styles.

Penta vs. Kofi Kingston

Penta and Kingston lock up and Kingston gets chopped like mad in the corner. Kingston is taken down with a headscissors and then Penta clotheslines Kingston. Kingston rolls out of the ring causing a break. Kingston now punches Penta and slams him into the corner.

Kingston comes off the top rope and lands on Penta and covers him for a two count. Kingston punches out Penta and kicks him down to the mat. Kingston is knocked outside the ring over the ropes and Kingston runs away before Penta can fly over the ropes onto him and we cut to a break.

When the show returns, we see Kingston has Penta in a headlock in the middle of the ring. Kingston readjusts to a chin lock and Penta punches his way out of the hold. Penta kicks Kingston and hits a SlingBlade on Kingston. Kingston is kicked in the corner.

Penta then hits Kingston with his handstand kick and covers Kingston for a near fall. Kingston knocks down Penta and kicks Penta in the face. Kingston hits the Boom Drop on Penta. Penta kicks Kingston countering Trouble in Paradise and then hits a backstabber and covers Kingston for two.

Kingston hits a Fame-asser and gets a two count. Penta and Kingston fall off the top turnbuckle and Penta hits a suplex and then The PentaDriver and Kingston kicks out. Penta kicks Waller in the face and then flips over the ropes onto Woods and Kingston. Back in the ring, Kingston hits Trouble in Paradise and gets the win.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

Backstage With Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky

Rhea Ripley warms up backstage. Iyo Sky comes by and thanks Ripley for helping her last week but then tells her Kairi Sane and Asuka are like her family and they’re upset and she suggests they keep their distance from each other.

At least for the time being, she says. Iyo Sky then thanks Rhea Ripley for understanding and they hug. We see Asuka and Sane watching from a back and Asuka gets pissed when Sky and Ripley hug and Sane tries to calm her down but Asuka storms away.

Backstage With Adam Pearce & Stephanie Vaquer

A recap of Naomi announcing she is pregnant and her having to vacate her title. Stephanie Vaquer talks to Adam Pearce backstage. They talk about Vaquer not being able to fight in Paris due to Naomi vacating her belt. Pearce promises Vaquer she’ll get her title shot and to give him a week.

Becky Lynch & Nikki Bella Promo Battle – Part 2

Becky Lynch makes her way out to the ring. It’s time for the second promo battle between “The Man” and Nikki Bella. Lynch talks about how she had her WWE tryout three years ago here in Birmingham and it was a dump then and it’s still one now.

She then talks about Nikki Bella wanting to call her out and says she isn’t a dog who will just oblige. Nikki Bella comes out and asks Lynch if she’s not a dog, then why is she being a bitch. Lynch tells Bella she calls the shots and not Bella and she doesn’t just give out title shots.

Bella takes credit for changing the women’s division and talks about being a trailblazer. Lynch says she doesn’t care and Lynch isn’t here to respect Bella but she’s here to replace Bella. Bella calls Lynch Charlotte Flair’s sidekick.

Lynch tells Bella she’s not a sidekick and that her theme song even says she isn’t. Bella says Lynch is desperate and gets Birmingham to agree with her. Bella asks Lynch if the man has lost her balls and then says Lynch has no class and says she’s a coward.

Lynch agrees to give Bella her match in Paris and not in Birmingham. Bella tells Lynch she’ll be the champion after Paris. Lynch tries to attack Bella who kicks down Lynch. The two start fighting and Lynch rolls out of the ring as Bella poses with Lynch’s belt.

Jackie Redmond Interviews CM Punk

Jackie Redmond talks to CM Punk backstage. She asks Punk what he thinks about what LA Knight had to say. Punk says he was just looking to get everyone on the same page. He says he doesn’t care what Knight thinks and if he thinks Punk deliberately attacked him, he can, but in Paris it’s everyone on their own.

Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

Perez attacks Ripley with a slap and then jumps onto Ripley’s back. Perez kicks Ripley and then starts punching her in the corner. Ripley drop kicks Perez and punches her in the corner. Perez rolls out of the ring, and Ripley goes out after her.

Perez slams Ripley into the apron and then slams Ripley’s head into the ring. Perez is punched and sent back in the ring. Ripley throws Perez to the mat and then sets up for Riptide but Perez counters and goes back outside the ring.

Ripley catches Perez and then Rodriguez stands in the way but Ripley punches Perez and sends her back in the ring. Perez flies out onto Ripley and back in the ring, Perez attacks Ripley’s leg. Perez gets slammed into the ring post and both women now fight on the apron.

Perez kicks Ripley down and hits a forearm to the back of Ripley’s neck. Perez hits a springboard moonsault and covers Ripley for a two count. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Perez hit a DDT on Ripley and goes for a moonsault but Ripley gets her knees up. Ripley clotheslines Perez several times and kicks her. Ripley goes to hit Razor’s Edge on Perez but Rodriguez holds onto Perez’s leg.

Perez hits a hurricanrana and knees Ripey on the back and covers for a two count. Perez slaps Ripley and delivers a series of kicks. Ripley headbutts Perez and hits The Razor’s Edge and a kick and covers Perez for a near fall. Ripley kicks Rodriguez as Perez moves out of the way.

As Ripley gets back in the ring, she’s dropkicked. Perez goes for PopRox and misses. Ripley hits Riptide and gets the win. After the match, Ripley is attacked by Rodriguez. Perez joins in and Ripley is now getting beaten up by both women.

Iyo Sky runs out to save Ripley. Sky takes out both Perez and Rodriguez. Sky is sent out of the ring and she comes back and dropkicks Rodriguez. Ripley and Sky celebrate in the ring. That’s how the eventful post-match scene wrapped up.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

Backstage With The Vision

Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins are backstage. Rollins says he was right about Reed and he knows what Reed is capable of. Bron Breakker is there too and Rollins pumps up his guys to beat Roman Reigns and LA Knight in Paris.

Backstage With Rhea Ripley & Damage CTRL

Rhea Ripley tends to her injuries backstage with Iyo Sky. Asuka and Kairi Sane come in, Asuka yells at Sky. Sky tries to calm down Asuka who tells Sky not to talk to Ripley. Sky tells Sane to trust her that she has their back over Ripley. Sane says sorry and leaves with Asuka.

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

We get the bell and Balor kicks down Styles and then follows that up with a clothesline. Balor tosses Styles out of the ring. Styles gets back in the ring and starts punching Balor. Balor kicks Styles and Styles dropkicks Balor and tosses him out of the ring.

Styles flies over the ropes and forearms Balor in the face. Styles chops Balor and throws him back in the ring. Balor chops Styles in the corner and Styles chops Balor back. Styles hits a forearm and goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but is knocked off the ropes.

Balor kicks Styles off the apron, where he crashes and burns on the floor at ringside down below. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Styles slam Balor down.

Finn and AJ then counter a bunch of moves and Styles hits a Pele Kick and a sliding forearm. Styles slams down Balor and covers for a two count. Balor is set up for The Styles Clash but he counters it. Styles misses a Phenomenal forearm.

From there, we see The Judgment Day member take over, as Balor hits Styles with a Sling Blade. Balor dropkicks Styles into the turnbuckles. He climbs to the top, but then misses his Coup De Grace. Styles and Balor trade roll ups, and out of nowhere, Styles gets Balor up and connects with his Styles Clash for the win.

Winner: AJ Styles