Leon Slater Pitches TNA vs. NXT Invasion Storyline, Talks “Passing Torch” With AJ Styles

The youngest TNA X-Division Champion in history, Leon Slater, exclusively sat down with PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell (@Scott44Mitchell) for an in-depth conversation.

The 20-year-old rising star discusses his record-breaking Slammiversary victory, AJ Styles’ “passing of the torch” moment, his dream NXT vs. TNA Invasion storyline pitch, the invaluable advice he’s received from Matt and Jeff Hardy, and much more.

Read and watch the full interview below.

What was it like becoming the youngest TNA X-Division Champion in history?

“Insane. It still doesn’t feel real. It really is a dream come true. It’s something that I’ve worked towards since I was 9 years old, when I first started training. It’s been something that I’ve pictured in my mind for even longer than that. For something of that magnitude to be here, be real, and be true, it’s something that’s still kind of settling in. It’s definitely something I’m not taking lightly. I’m trying to enjoy every moment of this reign and every moment I have as champion. I definitely enjoyed every moment of Slammiversary. It was the best day of my life.”

What was it like to work with Moose?

“It was super cool. He’s one of the people who really doesn’t get the flowers he deserves. He’s been putting out really consistent work for nearly a decade now in TNA. He is a real legend. He’s one of the longest reigning X-Division Champions of all time. For me to get my moment against him only made it that much more special. Not only because of his legacy, his lineage, and who he is, but also because of what he is. He is an absolute freak. He’s 6’5, 250-260, and can do everything I can do. He can throw me halfway across the arena. The concept of Moose had me really excited heading into Slammiversary, and I’m glad we got to make that match as special as it was.”

What was the moment with AJ Styles following your X-Division Championship like for you?

“It was wild. It’s cool that you mention the pop because I remember when his music hit, I had no clue he was coming out. I was jumping around and spinning around like a toddler. When his music hit, I wanted to sing along, but I had that adrenaline spike, I was waiting for the ‘You are, You are, I am, I am’ and I missed the first loop of the chorus because the pop drowned his music out. Not only to be in the building, but to be in the middle of that, where all the noise was channeling in, was just insane. It was an atmosphere like I’ve never experienced before. I think it’ll be pretty hard to top, but I’ll try my best to do it. For AJ to spend his time for the first time in 10 years, with me to sing my praises, when he could have just come out and said ‘Hey, it’s good to be back, missed you all’ and nobody would have complained, the fact that he chose to spend that by putting me over and singing my praises is something I’m going to be forever grateful for. It’s one of these moments that I think is going to live forever, which has always been my goal in TNA.”

How important was it to you to get that praise from AJ Styles?

“In the early days of TNA, he put it on his back. I feel like if you ask anyone what their TNA Mount Rushmore is, the first name on there is AJ Styles, without a doubt. To have Mr. TNA pretty much come out there and sing my praises and give me the salute and almost have that passing of the torch moment, even though I don’t think we’re quite there with the passing of the torch moment. I feel like there’s only one way to pass a torch in wrestling that hasn’t happened yet between AJ and me. It’s a huge moment for me, and I’m super grateful. It means the world that not only Mr. TNA, but the first X-Division Champion came out to sing my praises at UBS when I became the youngest X-Division Champion of all time.”

What was it like working with The Hardy Boys, and did you get any advice from them about being a professional wrestler, whether inside or out of the ring?

“It’s been an absolute dream come true to work with Matt and Jeff over the past nine months, which is crazy to say. I think it’s something that was meant to be a one-time thing, or a couple-time thing, and we really hit it off. I think it’s very clear the influences I take from Matt and Jeff, both with what I do when I’m on my own and not with them, but I feel like we also just click as a unit. It’s crazy to even say that because there aren’t many people who get to work with their heroes and team with their heroes, especially not a 20-year-old from England. It really is an opportunity that I’m super grateful for and don’t take lightly. As far as what they taught me, they taught me a world of information. Not only of just what they said, but just being able to be around them, spend time with them, and see how they operate backstage, and treat everyone. It’s really been a VIP seat. How many people can say they’ve had a passenger seat on the Hardy train? If there’s one thing that stuck out to me, which they always preached from day one, it’s the importance of being presentable as a fighter. It’s something I’ve tried to work on, and I continue to work on. They made a real big point to me that the high-flying moves only last so long. They are the epitome of high-flyers, and if there’s anyone who knows what they’re talking about, it’s these two. They said to me, You only have so many Swanton 450s in the tank. There’s going to be a day when you can’t do that anymore. So, you need to find a way to legitimize yourself without doing that. It’s something I work on every day. I’m in the gym trying to get bigger, and I’m in the ring multiple times a week, and I’m trying to get more aggressive. I’m trying to get my technique better and really dial in on all of these areas of my craft. There’s been a world of information, but if there’s really one thing that stuck out, it’s that.”

What’s it like to be a member of the TNA roster in this current era of TNA?

“It’s wild. When I first signed my deal, TNA wasn’t even back yet. When I first signed my deal in 2023, it was an Impact Wrestling deal. That was already super cool to be a part of a company that has a lineage longer than I’ve been alive. I feel like it’s just been this spiral of events for myself and the company, where we just kept going up. It was Impact Wrestling when I signed, then we did the UK tour, then TNA came back, then Nic Nemeth debuted, The Hardyz came back, Santana came back, we got the partnership with NXT, Slammiversary broke records, everything is just on the up right now in TNA. It’s a super special time to not only be a fan, but a part of this roster. I think the most special part about it for me is that we are a team. It’s very well-known information that the TNA squad and team aren’t as big as the other major companies in the United States or Japan. We don’t have the same manpower that a WWE or Pro Wrestling Noah does. But what that means is we have to come together as a tight-knit unit and push this thing to make it work. That’s been the most fun part about being at TNA for me: the camaraderie, the friendship, the brotherhood. I made friends, met people, and found mentors at TNA who will be with me for the rest of my life. Not only is it an incredible time to be a TNA Wrestling fan, but it’s even more special to be a part of it.”

What would be your ideal crossover storyline with NXT?

“As far as a match goes, Je’Von Evans. There are a couple of other people I’d love to mix it up with. Wes Lee is one, Ricky Saints, Ethan Page, Oba Femi, Trick (Williams), and I never had a one-on-one either. Those are all people I’d love to mix it up with. As far as the storyline goes, my ideal storyline would be almost like an ‘Invasion’ storyline. That’s how I picture this culminating. There’s been all of this talk on who has the better wrestlers, better this, better that, but I think there’s only one way to see who’s the better brand. We take a team of four or five TNA all-stars and put them against a team of four or five NXT all-stars, and we see which brand is better. For me, that would be an incredible storyline. If that does happen one day, I’d be super eager to be a part of that TNA squad and represent my company.”

Is there anyone you’d like to defend your X-Division Championship against who you may not have gotten the chance to yet?

“Whether it’s a Myron Reed, a Jason Hotch one-on-one, or Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel when he’s back, KC Navarro, or even someone not so typical like a Jake Something or Steve Maclin, we’ve got so many people on our roster that I’d love to mix it up with that I haven’t had the chance to yet. Being in 2025, the possibilities are even more endless. So, all those names I said for NXT, throw them boys in the hat. WWE and TNA have that relationship with Pro Wrestling Noah, where we’ve seen Inamura come over to NXT, Tavion Heights go over to Noah, if anyone from that side wants to come over and get some, they can get some for sure.”

What would you say to someone who's on the fence about joining TNA+?

“To be quite honest, if you don’t sign up for a free month, you’re plain stupid, man, I can’t lie. Number one, I never met anyone who doesn’t like free stuff. For my UK and Ireland gang, if you like free stuff and like professional wrestling, why not? For the US, you’re missing out on a whole lot. TNA is on a major upswing right now and has a lot of momentum behind it. There’s a reason for that. I think a lot of our quality and best moments are still going under the radar because people haven’t taken that chance yet. I urge you to take that chance. Not only for the product we’re putting out right now, but also to look back on the lineage of some of the best professional wrestling to ever grace planet earth. Everything from 2002 to 2025, to 2095, is going to be on TNA+. It really is a one-stop shop for some of the best professional wrestling going on right now on this planet.”

What is one thing that fans may not know about you, but would pop for if they found out?

“That’s crazy. That’s a really good question. I don’t know what people would expect of me. I guess if there’s one thing that I assume people wouldn’t guess, it’s that I’m a big fan of horror movies. A lot of people from where I’m from or who look like me are not big fans of horror movies. But I’m a huge horror movie guy. Anything A24, most Blumhouse stuff, I’m a big fan of. Anything retro, like Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street, I’m a big horror movie guy. We’re actually in a really good scene of horror movies right now. Weapons just came out, I’m going to see Together at some point, Bring Her Back was a killer movie. I know magic, too. I know card tricks. I don’t think people would expect that. I’m still perfecting it, but I’m working on my magic.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit PWMania.com with an h/t to PWMania.com for the transcription.