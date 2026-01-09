Steve Austin Explains Why He Didn’t Appear At WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including his absence from WrestleMania 40, despite earlier rumors suggesting he would appear.

Austin said, “Things just didn’t line up. I had other things going on. I remember when they pitched that to me. I said, dude, I got some things going on. I don’t see myself being there. That was way in advance. Was it pitched to me, or did they want me there? Yeah. But I wasn’t in a position to go.”

On if it was ever possible:

“No, there was a possibility that I could have been there had I chose to go there. I had other sh*t going on. WWE is this multi-billion dollar corporation. I got a metal shop that we’re sitting in. So sometimes the multi-billion dollar company has an idea that the dude that has the metal shop [should make an appearance], it just don’t work. So it didn’t work. I’m over here in my metal shop. I like to do as much as I can with WWE when it works, when it works for them, when it works for me, and when it’s going to be fun. But in that and saying that not everything lines up on a timeline basis, I had other sh*t going on.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)