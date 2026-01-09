AJ Styles Discusses His Decision To Retire From Pro Wrestling In 2026

WWE legend AJ Styles appeared on an episode of Six Feet Under, discussing various topics, including his decision to retire from professional wrestling in 2026.

Styles said, “Here’s the thing about retirement, right? Is the opportunity to go out your way — not because of injury, but standing on your own two feet. And the goal of working is to retire. To be able to do that is to me, a celebration. So I hope that when it does happen, that you guys will celebrate with me that I achieved my goal.”

On the Boneyard Match:

“That’s my [top] Wrestlemania match. I mean, to me — and it despite the fact that it was, yeah COVID and it was ‘crazy right now,’ but we saved WrestleMania. I’m gonna hold on to that. And it was the main event [of] the first night. So I kind of say that I had a WrestleMania main event match. So for me, that’s the big one.”

