Backstage Update On Potential Plans WWE Has For Lola Vice

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bodyslam.net announced that WWE NXT star Lola Vice was being considered for a potential call-up to the main roster.

The report indicated that WWE has been impressed by her performances in AAA and NXT, specifically considering her for the SmackDown brand.

However, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has stated that there have been no discussions behind the scenes at WWE regarding Vice’s call-up to the main roster.

It appears that she is being positioned for AAA rather than for a move to the main roster.

Vice has participated in several matches in AAA since WWE acquired the company in April of last year. She has competed in ten matches for the Mexican promotion, most recently teaming up with Faby Apache and Natalya to defeat Las Toxicas at Guerra De Titanes in late December.

Additionally, Vice appeared in a backstage segment on last Tuesday’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil and is scheduled to face Kelani Jordan on next week’s show.

She also has a background as an MMA fighter.