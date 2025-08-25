Current Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT (8/26/2025)

WWE has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NXT on the CW, which will be the post-NXT Heatwave show.

In a Blindfold Match, Lexis King will face Myles Borne. The Fatal Influence group, consisting of WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx, will compete against Lola Vice, ZARIA, and WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

Additionally, The Culling, featuring Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley, will take on Wren Sinclair from No Quarter Catch Crew and a mystery partner in a tag team match.

