WWE Road To Clash In Paris Results From Newcastle, UK (8/24/2025)

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Road to Clash in Paris live event at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, UK, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Ring Announcer: Byron Saxton

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Nia Jax & Jade Cargill

Damian Priest def. Aleister Black

Iyo Sky def. Raquel Rodriguez (w/ Roxanne Perez)

Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso & Jacob Fatu def. MFT (WWE U.S. Champion Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa & JC Mateo w/ Talla Tonga)

Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed def. The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Lyra Valkyria def. Bayley

Main Event: PENTA, LA Knight & CM Punk def. The Judgment Day (WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor & JD McDonagh & WWE Men’s IC Champion Dominik Mysterio)