WWE Road To Clash In Paris Results From Newcastle, UK (8/24/2025)

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Road to Clash in Paris live event at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, UK, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Ring Announcer: Byron Saxton
WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Nia Jax & Jade Cargill
Damian Priest def. Aleister Black
Iyo Sky def. Raquel Rodriguez (w/ Roxanne Perez)
Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso & Jacob Fatu def. MFT (WWE U.S. Champion Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa & JC Mateo w/ Talla Tonga)
Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed def. The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar)
Lyra Valkyria def. Bayley
Main Event: PENTA, LA Knight & CM Punk def. The Judgment Day (WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor & JD McDonagh & WWE Men’s IC Champion Dominik Mysterio)