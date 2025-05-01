Backstage Update On WWE Women’s Tag Titles Amid Liv Morgan’s Hiatus

With WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan currently off television to begin filming her first major motion picture role, fans have been wondering what this means for the championship she holds with Raquel Rodriguez.

According to a new report from PWInsider.com, WWE has no plans to strip Morgan and Rodriguez of the Women’s Tag Team Titles during this time.

The report notes that Morgan is “believed to already be in Japan to begin filming the Neon Pictures thriller Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo,” which stars Lily James and is being directed by renowned filmmaker Takeshi Miike. The production is expected to span the next few weeks.

Despite Morgan’s absence from WWE programming, her hiatus is not expected to be a long-term one. PWInsider states, “The belief is she will be back within a month or so, if not sooner.”

That timeline places Morgan’s return around early to mid-June 2025, just in time to resume on-screen storylines and potentially defend the Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Rodriguez. WWE appears to be coordinating closely with Morgan’s team and the production studio to ensure storyline continuity without forcing a title vacancy.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on Liv Morgan’s return and the status of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.