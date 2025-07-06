Saraya Admits To Lying About 2016 WWE Wellness Policy Violation

Former WWE Superstar Saraya (fka Paige) has made a surprising admission regarding her second WWE Wellness Policy violation back in 2016.

During a candid appearance on Denise Salcedo’s “Never Have I Ever” video segment, Saraya revealed that she lied at the time about the nature of the violation, which resulted in a 60-day suspension.

“I did it publicly, talking about my drugs and stuff like that, remember that?” Saraya said. “Yeah I got fcking, I got publicly outed for popping another drug test and I was like, it was a dental surgery — and it wasn’t. I did cocaine, but I fcked up. I lied, but it’s okay, sorry.”

In August 2016, Saraya received her first suspension (30 days) under the Wellness Policy, followed by a second violation just two months later. At the time, she publicly claimed the failure was due to painkillers taken after dental surgery — a claim now revealed to be false.

Saraya eventually parted ways with WWE in 2022 and signed with AEW, where she made her in-ring return. She officially left AEW in March 2025, and has recently teased a possible return to WWE on social media.

Stay tuned for further updates on Saraya’s status and potential wrestling comeback.